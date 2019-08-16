16Camps: Eagles looking to establish excellence

The Covenant Eagles are back, hoping to dominate once again.

“Just know were gonna come out hungry this year,” said junior quarterback Jonas Sanker.

They are coming off of an undefeated season, taking home the state championship. But the focus is now.

“Last season is last season, it's over with,” said coach Seth Wilson. “Those rings are stuffed in the box and put away and were not really thinking about last season. All were focused on is what we can control now and that is for this team right here to become the best version of itself that it can be.”

Staying hungry and doing everything above the line... That's the motto of 2019 season for covenant.

“Were really looking to do the exact same thing going undefeated, win the state championship again, because that's our goal, so were just trying to keep the same standard of excellence,” said senior tight end/linebacker Jack Meaney.

Covenant plays eight-man football, and this season’s roster includes only sixteen players.

“Everyones involved and it makes it feel like a team when everyones ready to step on the field and show their best,” said Meaney.

With just 16, the team's bonds are even stronger.

“You get to be a lot tighter with the team, like everyone's your brother, it's more tight on the small team,” said Sanker.

While expectations may be high for Covenant, they’re taking it one week at a time.

“Because in the past Covenant has never been a football powerhouse so being able to establish that right now is gonna be really important,” said Sanker.

Junior Jonas Sanker is taking over at quarterback. He’s proven himself as a major powerhouse on the offense.

“He’s not being a ball hog or anything like that,” said Meaney. “He’s distributing it and he’s really ready to show that he’s the best quarterback in the league.”

“People just feed off of him, whenever Jonas is on your team you feel like you have the best shot to win,” said Wilson. “He’s just a kid who just competes harder than anyone I’ve ever seen anyone compete in my entire life”

A strong sense of confidence drive and discipline, that's what Covenant feeds off going into a new season.

“We can execute every play that we have to perfection and when we do that, it's hard to stop us,” said Meaney.