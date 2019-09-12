ACC unveils dates for men's basketball season

The regular season dates are now set for Virginia's defense of its first-ever NCAA championship in men's basketball.

The Wahoos already knew they'd open the season with an ACC game at Syracuse on November 6. On Thursday night, the league released dates for the rest of its 2019-20 men's basketball schedule -- the first to feature each team playing 20 conference games.

UVA's conference schedule also includes an early-season game at at John Paul Jones against North Carolina. That game is tentatively listed for either December 6 or 7 -- giving the league some flexibility, with the ACC football championship set for December 7 as well.

The Wahoos will begin ACC play in earnest at home on January 4 against Virginia Tech, then play three of their next four on the road -- at Boston College (January 7), Florida State (January 15) and Georgia Tech (January 18).

The Cavaliers' schedule includes one Big Monday appearance -- at home against NC State on January 20. Duke will visit Charlottesville on Saturday, February 29, for the only meeting this season between the two programs. UVA's regular season will end at JPJ against Louisville on March 7.

UVA's ACC home schedule also includes visits from Syracuse (January 11), Florida State (January 28), Clemson (February 5), Notre Dame (February 11) and Boston College (February 19).

The Cavaliers' road schedule in conference play will also include trips to Wake Forest (January 26), Louisville (February 8), North Carolina (February 15), Pitt (February 22) and Virginia Tech (February 26).