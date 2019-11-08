Alexander leaving a legacy behind in Orange County

Jaylen Alexander has traveled more than 5,500 yards in his career on his way to 70 yards touchdowns or just finding any way into the endzone.

"Depending on the way the play, I just try to follow the play right and if there's nothing there I'll just try to make something up on my own," Alexander said, "Based on instinct, but sometimes it's just too much, but sometimes it works out for you in the end."

As a kid in Orange, Alexander seemed destined for success after his mom was a two-time all-state softball player for the Hornets.

"He was always that guy growing up, he was always the guy we'd hand the ball off to the most," senior offensive tackle Colby McGhee said, who has known Jaylen since they were four-years-old, "Ran the ball, threw the ball, wide receiver, whatever we needed."

"Comes from an athletic family, I think he just has it in him," Orange County football coach Jesse Lohr said, "Kind of that innate ability to just get out there and compete and do what it takes to kind of be successful."

Jaylen grew up around Friday nights at Porterfield Park and after one year at STAB, Alexander returned to Orange as a sophomore to have his turn.

"It was like Christmas in July when the word came down that he was transferring into our school," Lohr remembered, "He just fell right in line as a sophomore of just being that workhorse back."

"Just brought back a lot of memories. Remembering playing with friends just getting back together and playing," Alexander said about coming back Orange, "Just a great experience being able to share moments with people you've always been with and grown up with."

Every carry, every touchdown since Alexander has always had Orange County and his family on his mind.

"It's just a feeling that you have to right for the community and the people around that are watching," Alexander said.

"I think the thing that drives him is his family," McGhee said, "He's always been a doing it for his family type of guy. His mother was all-state here and he just wants to keep his legacy."

Whatever is next, Alexander's legacy in Orange County is an example for the next generation.

"What is coming in the near future is still to be written, but he's going to go off to an established university and play high level football," Lohr said, "And I think the next group of kids is going to come in and see that standard and have to live up to it."