Armstead draws comparisons to UVA's current QB

Ira Armstead wore No. 3 at quarterback for the football team at Adams High School in South Bend, Ind. But that's not the only reason Armstead reminded coaches at Virginia of their current quarterback.

"When you do the research, and you research his vertical jump and his broad jump and his 40 times, and the athleticism there, as well as length and arm strength, you'll see a lot of those things match up or exceed, at least measurable wise, as Perkins," UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall explained. "That doesn't mean he's the player yet, but there's a prototype we have that we really like, in Bryce."

UVA listed Armstead at 6-13 and 195 pounds in its Signing Day release on Wednesday. That's the same height and 20 pounds lighter than the school lists Perkins, a second-team All-ACC selection this season who has thrown for a school-record 3,215 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for a team-best 745 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Armstead has been a first-team all-conference selection the past two seasons in Indiana. As a senior, he threw for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns, while running for 610 yards and nine scores. At a Signing Day ceremony at Adams on Wednesday, he was asked about those comparisons to Perkins.

"Bryce always says, 'Be better than me. You can do way better than me,' and things like that," Armstead said. "So I'm ready to get there and prove that."

Armstead plans to enroll at UVA in January to get a jump-start on his college career. Perkins will be gone when he arrives, but the depth chart at quarterback will include rising redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong, rising senior Lindell Stone, and current first-years RJ Harvey and Luke Wentz.

Armstead has watched this season as Perkins led the Wahoos to the program's first-ever Coastal Division title, and an appearance in the Orange Bowl later this month against Florida. He says he hasn't been surprised by the team's success.

"I kind of seen it before the season started. You could just go down there and tell that they're destined for greatness," he said. "And I want to be a part of that."