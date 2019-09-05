Armstrong could be more than a QB for 'Hoos

As of Thursday afternoon, the Virginia football team was almost a five-touchdown favorite in Friday night's home opener against William and Mary.

Should the game unfold as odds-makers expect, it would seem a good opportunity for UVA to get backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong some work. Armstrong appeared in four games as a true freshman, but retained his redshirt under new NCAA rules introduced last year.

"He's got all the key points you're looking for in a quarterback," UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae said this week. "Brennan's got a lot of work in spring and fall camp. And yeah, I think the future is very bright here at UVA. He's going to be a really good player."

Armstrong threw for 62 yards on 2-of-5 passing last year, including a 56-yard touchdown pass on a Joe Reed catch-and-run at Georgia Tech. Armstrong also ran for 74 yards on nine carries, including a 34-yarder against Louisville that helped set up a UVA field goal. Both of those scoring drives came with Armstrong filling in for a banged-up Bryce Perkins, who eventually returned to both games.

This week, Anae called Armstrong "physical" and "a competitor," and also praised the quarterback's versatility -- which was on display in last Saturday's season opener at Pitt, when the quarterback played on UVA's punt coverage team.

According to UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall, because of that versatility, it may not require a blowout for UVA fans to see Armstrong line up on offense this season.

"He could line up as punt returner or receiver or running back, or other areas. So I wouldn't be surprised if you see him in some other spots besides quarterback," Mendenhall said.

"There are different sub-groups where Brennan and Bryce will be in at the same time. And I really like, not only who Brennan is as a person, but I love him as a player," the head coach explained. "So we see him as a viable resource."