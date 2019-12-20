Arritt named candidate for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Fork Union Post-Grad Coach Fletcher Arritt named a candidate for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time.

Arritt was included among other first time-nominees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett for the 2020 class announced on Thursday. The finalists for the award will be announced Friday, February 14th during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

For 46 years, Arritt lead Fork Union to 889 wins, sent more than 400 players to play college basketball and nearly 200 playing at the Division-I level.

"He has to go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time," current Oklahoma City and former Florida Gators coach Billy Donovan said of Arritt.

Arritt was enshrined in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and last September Fork Union named the court in his honor.