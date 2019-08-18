BCBA League brings community together

Every Sunday during the summer, Tonsler Park is packed with hundreds of people watching the BCBA summer men's basketball league.

This weekend’s championship game between two undefeated teams brought the fans from across the community, and the fans say coming out to watch the game at the park is bigger than the sport itself.

"You see everybody from every side of town is out here today. Small, young, old, everybody's out here today."

"It's all about unity, bringing the community together, making things happen, and just ignoring all that negativity... Charlottesville ain't about that."

"We didn't have any of this growing up. So we had to do stuff like this on our own, we didn't have anything to come to on Sundays. And everybody's happy, everyone is having a good time. There's no drama, there's no violence, I mean it's just like I said it's good for the community."

The event included live music, food, and activities for people of all ages.

