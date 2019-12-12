Bell named a finalist for Hermann Trophy

Virginia junior midfielder Joe Bell was named as one of the finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy on Thursday, annually given to college soccer's top player.

Bell was joined by Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis and Clemson forward Robbie Robinson as the three finalists for the award. The winner will be announced January 3, 2020 in St. Louis, Mo.

Bell is Virginia's first finalist for the award since Alecko Eskandarian won in 2002. The Wahoos have had five previous winners of the MAC Hermann Trophy in Eskandarian, Mike Fisher (1995, 1996), Claudio Reyna (1993) and Tony Meola (1989).

The junior midfielder previously was honored as the ACC Midfielder of the Year and missed the first matches of his career in November to make his full New Zealand National Team debut.

Bell has gone five for six on penalty kicks this season for Virginia and has six goals and four assists on the season. Bell followed up his lone missed penalty kick against SMU in the NCAA Quarterfinals to send the Wahoos through to the College Cup.