Bell's sudden death goal sends Wahoos back to Cary

Joe Bell's second penalty of the night was blocked, but the junior was there for the rebound to give Virginia a sudden death 3-2 win over SMU and send the Wahoos back to Cary, N.C. for the College Cup Semifinals.

Virginia held a 1-0 halftime lead after Axel Gunnarsson scored the opener off a Daryl Dike cross. But the Mustangs found the equalizer in the second half after a UVA handball set up a Gabriel Costa penalty kick. Seven minutes later Bell was gifted his first penalty kick to put Virginia up 2-1 after Dike was fouled in the box. SMU was able to find the back of the net once again in the 84th minute thanks to a Henrik Bredeli header to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Dike was able to draw his seventh penalty of the year to set up Bell from the penalty spot once again. After the SMU goalie left with an injury, the backup was able to deflect Bell's first attempt, but the Bell was able to follow it up for the game-winner.

"If you look back at the basketball team in the national championship, they won," Bell said after the game, "There was a little bit of luck involved in that, so hopefully this is the start of something big."

The Wahoos will make their first College Cup Semifinals appearance since 2014, when Virginia won it all also in Cary.

Virginia will await the UC Santa Barbara-Wake Forest game to see who their semifinal opponent will be.