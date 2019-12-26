Bennett challenges Clark to limit turnovers

Tony Bennett has said Kihei Clark plays beyond his years at times, but after 13 turnovers in the past two games, Bennett had a challenge for his point guard.

"He's a warrior, he's done so much for us, but I did challenge him in the locker room after," Bennett said, "Certain turnovers happen, especially against that kind of ball pressure and overplay, but some have to be eliminated."

Clark contributed seven of the 19 Virginia turnovers in Sunday's loss to South Carolina. The 19 turnovers were the most for the Cavaliers since committing 19 in a win over West Virginia in 2015.

Bennett attributed some of Clark's turnovers to needing to pass out sooner after driving.

"Kihei's an excellent penetrator, but sometimes when he gets in traffic because he's not the biggest, he's got to probably give it up a little sooner at times," Bennett said, referencing a turnover in the second half when Virginia was down by two that lead to a South Carolina dunk.

The sophomore guard currently leads the team in minutes played at 35.4, nearly nine minutes more than last season. Bennett says the Cavaliers need Clark to "clean those up" for this team to be at their best moving forward.

"I'm asking an awfully lot of him because he has to do a lot defensively and offensively," Bennett said, "But I'm going to hold him in high account, I hold all my point guards into that."

(16) Virginia will look to avoid dropping two games in row for the first time since 2017 on Sunday against Navy at home.