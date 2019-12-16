Bennett gives optimistic update on Key

Tony Bennett didn't put a timetable on the return Braxton Key, but Virginia's basketball coach is hopeful the senior guard won't be out of the lineup much longer.

Key has been out since having surgery on his left wrist last month. Key injured the wrist late in the Wahoos' win against Arizona State, and his missed UVA's last three games.

On his radio show Monday night, Bennett told host Dave Koehn that Key has been practicing with a softer, padded cast on the injured wrist.

"He's done some stuff with the ball, and engaged," Bennett said. "I'm hopeful that we'll see him sooner than later."

Bennett's team has gone gone 2-1 without Key in the lineup. Through the Cavaliers' six games, the senior was averaging 10.3 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds.

Bennett pointed out that the Wahoos have benefited from being off for the past week because of final exams, which reduced the number of potential games Key has missed. UVA returns from its exams break on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena against Stony Brook.

"He's starting to practice with the cast, and getting used to it," Bennett said on his radio show. "If he feels comfortable, if everything checks out with his hand. So it's just sort of a day-to-day evaluation."