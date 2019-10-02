Bennett honored with Nell and John Wooden Excellence in Coaching Award

UVA men's basketball coach Tony Bennett added another award to the cabinet on Wednesday, being honored with the Nell and John Wooden Excellence in Coaching Award.

The award is annually given to the college basketball coach who exemplifies values and beliefs of the late legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden.

“I sincerely wish I could be there today,” Nan Wooden said. “I cannot be happier with the selection of coach Tony Bennett for receiving an award named after my mother and father. Tony has the same values and beliefs that my dad held dear. While I’ve never met his wife Laurel, she appears to be a lot like my mother. Congratulations to the both of them.”

Bennett led the Cavaliers to the program's first ever national championship this past season and a school-record 35 wins. The Virginia coach has also been honored as the Henry Iba National Coach of the Year three times, only surpassed by Wooden himself.

Other notable coaches to win the award previously include Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright.