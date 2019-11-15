Big fourth quarter pushes UVA into NCAA Quarterfinals

After putting up three goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation on Friday against Delaware, the Virginia field hockey program is back in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

UVA's Anzel Viljoen tipped a shot off a penalty corner to break a fourth-quarter 1-1 tie in Friday's NCAA first round game. About eight minutes later, Greer Gill scored on a loose ball to give the Wahoos some breathing room, then Colleen Norair added one more with two minutes to play to seal the victory.

Erin Shanahan had the Cavaliers' first goal of the day, off a first-quarter rebound. Lauren Hausheer made four saves in net for UVA, including three in the fourth quarter.

With the victory, UVA is in the quarterfinals for the 13th time in program history, and the first time in three seasons. UVA will face Maryland on Sunday. A win would put the Wahoos in the NCAA Semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Friday's victory was also No. 200 for Michele Madison as head coach at UVA. She's an even 200-100 as head coach of the Cavaliers.