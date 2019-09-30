Big inning gets 'Hoos going against Blue Jays

A six-run second inning got the Virginia baseball team started on Monday afternoon, jump-starting the Wahoos' 17-3 win against the Ontario Blue Jays in a 10-inning fall exhibition.

All six of the Cavaliers' runs in that second inning came with two outs, with three of the team's four run-scoring hits coming from newcomers. Evan Sleight's RBI single tied the game 1-1. It was followed by an RBI single from fellow freshman Chris Newell, then a two-run triple over the center fielder's head by junior college transfer Mark Lebreux. Sophomore Zack Gelof's two-run home run into the left field seats capped the frame.

Lebreux and Sleight each finished the game with three RBI.

UVA starting pitcher Mike Vasil struck out the only three batters he faced in the first inning. Fifth-year right-hander Evan Sperling struck out five of the six hitters he faced over a two-inning relief appearance. Sperling combined with three other relievers -- Cristian Sanchez, Jake Hodorovich and Blake Bales -- to pitch 6 1/3 shutout innings to finish the game.