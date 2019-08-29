Blake stepping down after three decades at STAB

After 32 years and three state championships, Mary Blake is stepping down as girls lacrosse coach at St. Anne's-Belfield.

The school announced Blake's decision on Thursday. She'll remain STAB's associate athletic director for operations, as well as coach of the Grades 7 & 8 field hockey team.

Blake's teams went 444-106-3 in her 32 years as head coach. She led the Saints to 14 LIS championships and 15 Dogwood titles. Blake coached more than 20 high school All-Americans, and won a dozen various coach of the year honors.

Blake's successor will be former UVA lacrosse player Megan (O'Malley) Long, who served as Blake's assistant in 2015. Long coached three state championship teams as head coach at John Burroughs School in St. Louis.