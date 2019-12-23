Braxton Key showing improvements with injury

In Sunday's game against South Carolina, Braxton Key looked more comfortable playing with his soft cast, while recovering from an injury in November.

"A lot of guys are saying stay patient," said senior guard Braxton Key. "They know how capable I am, how good I am. It's difficult obviously going down and having to try and work your way back up, get your minutes and all that. But just getting my legs under me."

Key played 29 minutes against the Gamecocks with 8 points. He was 2-4 on field goals and hit a three-pointer during the Wahoos' second half run. Key also helped on the other side of the ball with five rebounds and two steals.

"His defense is very helpful for the team and I think we need him," said senior forward Mamadi Diakite. "Today I think he was very aggressive and I think he's getting more comfortable as he touches the ball everyday."

"Much better than last game with his comfort level and playing with it," said head coach Tony Bennett. "Sometimes you just gotta go there but he gave us certainly a lift."