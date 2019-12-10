Bronco again honored as top coach in Commonwealth

For a second straight football season, Bronco Mendenhall has been named the top Division I coach in Virginia.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond will present Mendenhall with his second Bobby Ross Coach of the Year award on Sunday in Richmond. Mendenhall's Virginia team is 9-4 heading into a matchup with Florida in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

This is the first nine-win season at UVA since 2007, and just the eighth in program history. By ending the regular season with the program's first win against Virginia Tech since 2003, the Cavaliers clinched the school's first ACC Coastal Division title. The game against the Gators in three weeks will be the program's first-ever Orange Bowl appearance.

Mendenhall joins quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Joe Reed as Cavaliers who will be honored by the Touchdown Club of Richmond this weekend. Perkins was named the organization's Offensive Back of the Year, while Reed was named Specialist of the Year.

Perkins is also a finalist for a second consecutive Dudley Award, given to the best Division I player in the state. The 2019 Dudley winner will also be revealed on Sunday.