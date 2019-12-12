Bronco hopes Orange Bowl brings recruiting bonus

Bronco Mendenhall had to take a short break from his recruiting trip to Florida this week -- to represent his Virginia football program at Wednesday's Orange Bowl head coaches press conference.

"Right before we came in here, and as soon as this is over, I'm either in the car or on the phone or doing it again," Mendenhall told the media gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel. "And that'll happen the whole time I'm here."

The current UVA roster includes 16 players from Florida, trailing only Virginia for the state with the most players on the roster. The list of veterans includes two players who started last weekend's ACC Championship against Clemson -- offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda and defensive lineman Mandy Alonso -- plus running back Jamari Peacock, receiver Tavares Kelly and injured safety Brenton Nelson.

Half of the Cavaliers' Sunshine State connections are first-year players on this year's team, including two -- kick returner Seneca Milledge and long snapper Enzo Anthony -- who played last weekend.

"The area has been very strong and good for us," Mendenhall said.

After the program's first nine-win regular season since 2007, and its first-ever Coastal Division championship, No. 24 UVA will make the first Orange Bowl appearance in school history on December 30 against No. 9 Florida.

Mendenhall told reporters in Miami on Wednesday that "credibility is being built along the way" for his program, pointing to the Wahoos' nationally-televised win against Virginia Tech to clinch the Coastal, and that first-ever appearance in the ACC title game last Saturday.

Mendenhall says the Cavaliers' Orange Bowl appearance will continue UVA's emergence in national prominence. He hopes it will also help the team, as it tries to build a recruiting pipeline from Charlottesville to the Sunshine State.

"The exposure, not only nationally but locally, and for young people to be able to see our program up close and personal, it's essential. Because it's been well documented, the talent base of any program is essential. We believe in who first, and then what. And who is here. So we look forward to capitalizing the best we can."