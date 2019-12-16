Brunelle named ACC Freshman of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A career night against nationally-ranked DePaul has led to Sam Brunelle's first weekly honor from the ACC.

Brunelle was named the league's Freshman of the Week on Monday. The William Monroe High School graduate scored a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting in Notre Dame's 105-94 loss at home to then-No. 16 DePaul last Wednesday. Brunelle also finished the night with seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

Through 12 games this season, Brunelle is tied for second on Irish in scoring (14.5 ppg), and third on the team in rebounding (6.6 rpg). Her 14 blocks lead the team.

 
