Bud Foster reflects on final Commonwealth Cup

In 33 years at Virginia Tech, Bud Foster has seen a lot of wins versus Virginia, but his career against the Commonwealth Cup will be bookended by two loses.

"It's been a great rivalry," the Hokies defensive coordinator said postgame, "You know, I was here 33 years ago, we lost that one unfortunately, and we lost this last one."

Under Foster the Hokies defense reached new heights over the past two decades. A lot of their defensive success paid off in against the Wahoos over the years. Since arriving in Blacksburg in 1987, Foster is 23-10 against Virginia. But since becoming defensive coordinator in 1995, Foster has helped lead the Hokies to a 21-4 record in the rivalry.

"I have a lot of respect for this program and the people here from the guys who I've had the opportunity to coach against from George Welsh to Al Groh to Mike London and now Bronco," Foster said.

Foster announced before the season that he would retire after this year, making Friday his final Commonwealth Cup leaving the longtime Hokie assistant to reflect on the rivalry.

"The games over the years have been extremely extremely close. There's been a couple here or there that were lopsided," Foster said, "But whether you got two 8-3 teams or 9-2 teams and one 9-2 and one 2-9, you know you're gonna get everybody's best shot."