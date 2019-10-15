CHS grad Davis the XFL's first draft pick

In college, Rashard Davis was an All-American and part of an FCS national championship team. At the NFL level, Davis was a practice squad player for a Super Bowl champion.

On Tuesday morning, the former Charlottesville High School star added to his bio, when the DC Defenders made Davis the first overall selection in the XFL Draft.

The eight-team XFL will relaunch in February 2020. The league's inaugural two-day draft is split into phases based on position, with skill position players available during the first 10 rounds. Davis was the first played picked Tuesday morning.

As a senior at James Madison in 2016, Davis set new school at CAA records with four punt returns for scores. He was named the league's special teams player of the year, and a second-team FCS All-American by the Associated Press, and helped the Dukes win the program's second FCS title.

Davis had several stints on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad as an NFL rookie in 2017. He was still on that practice squad when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Davis spent time on the practice squads of both the Eagles and Oakland Raiders last season, and was in preseason camp with the Kansas City Chiefs this summer before getting cut.

Davis's quarterback with the Defenders also has Central Virginia ties. Before the start of the draft on Tuesday, the XFL made its initial quarterback assignments, with Cardale Jones assigned to DC. Jones played a post-grad season at Fork Union before his time at Ohio State and in NFL.

During the offensive line phase of the XFL Draft on Tuesday, former Virginia offensive tackle Marcus Applefield was a ninth round pick by the Houston Roughnecks. A graduate transfer from Rutgers, Applefield started all 13 games at right tackle for UVA last season.