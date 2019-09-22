Cavaliers continue to climb AP rankings

Virginia is one of 23 unbeaten FBS teams remaining in the country - one of a dozen with 4-0 records after the season’s first four weeks. Entering this Saturday’s visit to South Bend, the Wahoos are also ranked as one of the top 20 teams in the country.

UVA climbed three spots to No. 18 in the last Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday. It’s the first time the program has cracked the top 20 since peaking at No. 16 during the 2007 season - and the first time UVA has been ranked in three consecutive AP polls since late in that same 2007 season.

The Cavaliers also jumped four spots to No. 18 in the new coaches poll.

The Wahoos got to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by rallying for a 28-17 win at home against Old Dominion on Saturday night. UVA trailed by 17 points early in the second quarter before shutting out the Monarchs the rest of the way, for the program’s largest comeback since rallying from a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat North Carolina 37-27 on October 19, 2002.

Notre Dame dropped to No. 10 in the latest AP poll after Saturday night’s 23-17 loss at No. 3 Georgia. Saturday’s game at South Bend will mark the first time since the 2011 regular season finale - a 38-0 loss at home to Virginia Tech - that UVA has played in a game featuring two ranked teams.

The Wahoos have lost six straight games when both teams are ranked. UVA hasn’t beaten a ranked team while in the AP Top 25 since a 36-32 win at Virginia Tech to end the 1998 regular season.