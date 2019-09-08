Cavaliers crack latest AP Top 25

It took two weeks for the Virginia football team to crack the Associated Press Top 25.

The 2-0 Wahoos checked in at No. 25 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon. It's the first time UVA has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in the month of September since 2005, and the earliest the Cavaliers have entered the top 25 after starting the year unranked since the third week of the 1993 season.

UVA is still unranked in the latest coaches poll, but just outside the top 25 with 64 points. That's the highest total among other teams receiving votes.

The Wahoos have been receiving votes in both polls since the preseason. They jumped to the top of the list of other teams receiving votes in last week's AP poll after opening the season with a 30-14 win at Pitt. UVA improved to 2-0 with Friday night's 52-17 win at home against William and Mary.

UVA was last ranked last October, when the 6-2 Wahoos spent a week at No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll before losing at home to Pitt.