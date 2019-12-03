Cavaliers crack latest CFP Top 25

For the second time in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff, Virginia is one of the 25 teams in the weekly rankings.

The Coastal Division champions are at No. 23 in the new CFP Top 25, released on Tuesday evening. Earlier this week, UVA reappeared in both the Associated Press Top 25 and national coaches poll after beating Virginia Tech 39-30 last Friday to finish the regular season at 9-3.

UVA's first-ever CFP Top 25 appearance came in the last season's inaugural rankings, released on the final Tuesday in October. The Wahoos were 6-2 and nationally ranked for the first time in seven seasons that week, and sat at No. 25 in the playoff rankings -- but lost at home that Friday to Pitt to fall from the rankings.

UVA will face reigning national champion Clemson in Saturday night's ACC Championship in Clemson. The unbeaten Tigers held at No. 3 in the latest playoff rankings for the fourth straight week.