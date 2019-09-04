Cavaliers expect to have Mack back

Senior inside linebacker Jordan Mack is expected to rejoin the Virginia football team for Friday night's home opener against William and Mary.

Mack was back on the practice field with the Wahoos on Wednesday morning, according to UVA co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga.

"He should be ready to go," Poppinga told reporters after Wednesday's practice.

Mack was on the sideline for the second half of Saturday night's 30-14 season-opening UVA win at Pitt. After the game, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall said that early reports indicated that Mack had suffered a concussion.

Mack finished with two tackles against the Panthers, including teaming with defensive lineman Eli Hanback to sack Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first quarter. One of three UVA captains this season, Mack began the year with 220 career tackles, the most among active players on the UVA roster.