Cavaliers return from bye in control of Coastal destiny

Members of the Virginia football team say they spent their bye week resetting and reframing their season.

"Just trying to get back to doing what we do best. Knowing our identity; practicing that every day," UVA junior outside linebacker Charles Snowden said. "The stuff that we've been doing, not necessarily what we've been doing but how we've been doing it. Making sure we're meeting it to our standard, because there is only one standard. And so any areas we've kind of slipped a little bit, just addressing that."

The Wahoos also spent their weekend off watching the rest of the Coastal Division. Bronco Mendenhall's coaching staff had a text thread going during the Duke-Pitt game -- in which the Panthers blew a 23-point lead, then scored with 38 seconds left to beat the Blue Devils 33-30.

"The thread amongst them, I had 70 messages. They were basically giving the commentary on back-to-back of, 'Can you believe that play?' 'Wait, did that just happen?'" Mendenhall told reporters. "And whatever you call the little pictures you put on the text, there was roller coasters and whatever."

UVA junior safety Joey Blount said he and some teammates had a cookout while watching Virginia Tech win at Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies let a 28-point lead get away in that one, but knocked down a pass toward the end zone on the game's final play to preserve a 42-35 win.

"Just from that game alone you could tell that the Coastal, or the ACC in general is just up for grabs," Blount said. "There's no really good prediction of what game is going to be won, what game is going to be lost. Teams just come out and play their best ball."

After the smoke cleared this weekend, UVA (2-0) is the only team left in the Coastal Division without an ACC loss. Starting with Friday night's game at Miami, six of the Cavaliers' final seven games are against conference opponents -- with five within the division.

The Wahoos know how important all of those games will be -- especially after watching what happened around the rest of the division this past weekend.

"The bye week now, all that did is now frame, much like you're at a carnival going into one of the rides, now here's the Coastal ride," Mendenhall said. "We're going right into five straight Coastal games, and those are more meaningful."

"I think it just kind of shows the parity in the league, and that if you don't bring it any Saturday, you can lose. And so just making sure we're showing up, not underestimating anybody," said Snowden. "Coach Pop always says there's two types of players: players who are humbled and players who are going to get humbled. And so if you come in not humbled, you will get humbled."