Cavaliers say WR group 'dangerous' in a variety of ways

Record-setting receiver Olamide Zaccheaus took the lion share of catches with him, but quarterback Bryce Perkins says this year the offense will look different with the variety of weapons available.

"Teams just can't key in on one receiver and we can spread it around," Perkins said.

Senior Hasise Dubois leads all returners with 52 receptions, with no other receiver coming back with more than 25 catches. But the Wahoos have a plethora of new options plus guys with more experience.

"This offense can be dangerous in a lot of ways," Dubois said, "We've got Dejon Brissett coming in, we've got Terrell Chatman, you have Billy (Kemp) and Tavares Kelly."

Brissett and Chatman are both grad transfers from Richmond and Arizona State, respectively. Meanwhile, sophomore speedsters Kelly and Kemp are expected to step into a role similar to Zaccheaus'. But the receiver group maintains that it will be multiple guys helping to replace Zaccheaus' production.

"We all working together to fill that role as a team, it's not really one person filling that role," Kelly said, "Just excited about the way we're working to fill that as a whole. Everybody has a piece, everybody has things that they can do differently, which makes us so much better than we were before."

Bronco Mendenhall said coming out of the summer receivers Joe Reed and Terrell Jana were some of the most impressive performers. Perkins says the variety of receivers will put defenses off.

"We can have this deep threat with guys underneath like Joe, TK and other guys with the quick routes."

But Dubois says no receiver has earned a spot yet and it will be a battle throughout fall camp.

"Everyday we come out on the field, we work our behinds off because it's a competition every day," Dubois said.