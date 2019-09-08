Chatman looking to make most of UVA opportunity

Terrell Chatman knew very little about Virginia or the football program when he decided to transfer from Arizona State, but it became clear quickly that Charlottesville was the place for him.

"Actually, I didn't know too much about the program," the Louisiana-native Chatman said, recalling his thoughts before visiting Virginia, "But as the process started to go along and as I started to come for visits and check everything out, I quickly learned that this organization is just different just all-around."

Despite not knowing much about the program, Bronco Mendenhall knew a lot about Chatman to make a leap of faith just "a small step."

Mendenhall said Chatman got three great references from coaches and players with ties to both the transfer receiver and Virginia. The first was a former Bronco grad assistant and current Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, then former Sun Devils and current UVA strength coach Shawn Griswold and finally Chatman's former Arizona State roommate, Bryce Perkins.

The resounding answer Mendenhall got from every person he talked to was Chatman would have a great career with the Cavaliers. For Chatman it was easier, from the moment he saw the Virginia program he knew he did not need to look at any other school.

"Some of the principles they believe in, it's family first," Chatman said about what sold him about Virginia.

In just two games for the Cavaliers, Chatman has already outdone his career Arizona State numbers of three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. The senior receiver has racked up four catches for 77 yards and his first UVA touchdown from his former Sun Devils' teammate Perkins.

"Really my biggest emphasis for this year is just having fun with the game," Chatman said, "I've been playing it for a long time, so that was the frustrating part having to sit out for so long."

Chatman hopes to add to that touchdown total and to take advantage of this second chance.

"It felt like I could have produced more and now I'm just getting my chance and I'm going to make the most of the opportunity," Chatman said.