Clark helps No. 16 Virginia hold off Navy 65-56

Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy 65-56. Braxton Key led Virginia with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10. Clark's foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished. Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead. Cam Davis led Navy with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13.

