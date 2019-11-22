UVA's season ends with upset loss to Cougars

Virginia's streak of 14 straight NCAA Round of 16 appearances in women's soccer has come to an end.

MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored the go-ahead goal with about 8 1/2 minutes left in regulation to give Washington State a 3-2 win in Friday's NCAA second round game at Klöckner Stadium. It was UVA's first NCAA loss on its home field since falling to Rutgers in penalty kicks in the 2015 quarterfinals.

With the win, Washington State advanced to the Round of 16 for the second time in program history. The Cougars will face West Virginia on Sunday at Klöckner for a trip to this year's NCAA quarterfinals.

The Cougars never trailed on Friday night. Averie Collins put Washington State in front in the 13th minute with a deflected goal from a tough angle, then Morgan Weaver scored on a corner kick to break a 1-1 tie in the 31st minute. Washington State's three goals are the most by a UVA opponent since Florida State put up three on the Wahoos in last year's ACC Tournament.

Diana Ordonez and Meghan McCool scored for UVA, giving each of them a team-best 15 goals on the season. Michaela Moran finished with five saves in net for the Cavaliers.