Covenant's Maupin and Meakem honored

Covenant duo Emily Maupin and Sara Meakem were honored ahead of the school's alumni game for their accomplishments over their four years.

Emily and Sara are happy to share this moment with each other.

"I'm just so excited to be back around my Covenant family and getting to share this moment with people like Sara and my coaches and people who just mean the world to me," said Emily Maupin. "We've been friends since elementary school I think, I've lost track at this point."

"It's just great seeing all these familiar faces and getting to spend more time with Em again as well," said Sara Meakem.

During Emily's senior year, she became Covenant's all-time leading scorer, finishing her career with over 2,000 points.

Maupin is sitting out this season at Liberty because of NCAA transfer rules, and Meakem is playing on the club basketball team at William & Mary.

"Covenant shaped me into the person I am and also the basketball player," said Maupin.

