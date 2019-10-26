Covenant's Nic Sanker commits to Princeton

Updated: Sat 11:38 AM, Oct 26, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The reining VISFL defensive player of the year Covenant senior Nic Sanker announced the next chapter of his football career Saturday morning committing to play at Princeton.

The senior linebacker announced the decision on Twitter thanking family, coaches and teachers in the announcement.

As a junior, Sanker helped lead Covenant to an undefeated season and the inaugural 8-man VISFL championship. Sanker was also selected 1st-team all-state as a linebacker, while leading the team with 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.

 
