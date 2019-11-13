Crofts' goal lifts Virginia into ACC Championship

A first-half goal from Nathaniel Crofts was all (2) Virginia needed on Wednesday as the Wahoos shutout (7) Wake Forest 1-0 to advance to the ACC Championship.

Crofts' goal came in the 25th minute when captain Robin Afamefuna crossed a ball into the box to finds Crofts for what proved to be the game-winning goal. The goal was the second of the ACC Tournament for Crofts, who also scored the game-winner against Syracuse in the quarterfinals.

The Demon Deacons lone shot on goal came in the 81st minute, which was dealt with by Wahoo goalie Colin Shutler. The shutout was Virginia's 13th of the season, which is the most in the country.

The Cavaliers were without ACC Midfielder of the Year Joe Bell, who was called up to the full New Zealand National team for their matches this weekend.

Virginia advances to the ACC Championship to face Clemson at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Sunday at noon.