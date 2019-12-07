Daryl Dike doing the dirty work for the Wahoos

As Virginia broke the huddle before overtime against SMU on Friday night, Daryl Dike was dancing and pumping up the crowd, then minutes later made one of the most crucial plays of the evening.

"People can say that there are only 11 players on the field, but every single person out there sitting on the stands is another player," the sophomore forward said about his dancing heading into overtime, "We all feed off of their energy."

Dike leads the Wahoos with seven goals on the season, but the forward has gone goalless through six postseason games. So Dike has found other ways to impact the box score with two assists and drawing seven penalties this season, including the one to set up Joe Bell's game-winning goal.

"Seven pens for the year, he's drawn seven penalties for the year, that's unbelievable," head coach George Gelnovatch said after his team beat SMU 3-2, "He's so big, he's so quick for his size that a defender thinks they're going to slide him and he gets his body in there, so hats off to Daryl."

Gelnovatch has said Dike is due for a goal this postseason, but in the meantime the sophomore was involved in all three of Virginia's goals Friday night as he continues to fight with his teammates.

"We knew it was going to be a battle, once you get to the Elite 8, every single game is going to be a battle," Dike said, "I know that me and my teammates are all ready for every single battle that comes up against us."

The Wahoos will face Wake Forest next in the College Cup semifinals on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in Cary, N.C.