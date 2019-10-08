DeLaurier ready for one more run at Duke

Javin DeLaurier sat at the table, surrounded by reporters and recorders and cameras, and thought for a moment about going into his final season as a college basketball player.

“It’s mind-blowing to me," the Duke senior forward said. "I feel like I just left home. But here I am, an old head on campus now. It’s been a great ride. But now, last rodeo, one more chance for a national championship. So I’m locked in and I’m excited.”

For a second straight preseason, DeLaurier was one of the players representing the Blue Devils at ACC Operation Basketball. He has appeared in 83 career games in a Duke uniform, and will serve this year as one of the team's captains for a second season as well.

“I’ve had to come out of my shell a little bit," DeLaurier said. "Generally I was, or I used to be kind of a quiet person. So I’ve really been forced to sort of leave my reserved state and be more vocal.”

DeLaurier set new career highs in scoring (3.8 ppg) and rebounding (4.4 rpg), and shot 74.7 percent from the floor in 38 games last season. During one stretch from early December to mid-January, he made 19 consecutive field goals, one shy of the ACC's all-time record.

The names around DeLaurier have changed throughout his college career -- from Jayson Tatum and Grayson Allen, to Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, to Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett last season. This year's freshman class in Durham includes another crop of potential future NBA lottery picks.

DeLaurier says he and fellow senior captain Jack White see it as their job to help those new players understand the rigors of playing at Duke.

"When you first step on campus, you just have no idea what you’re in store for. The ACC, it’s a game, but it’s a war for 40 minutes," DeLaurier said. "And then you’ve got to get up and two days later, do the same thing.”