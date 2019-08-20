DiNucci named JMU starting QB

Senior Ben DiNucci was named James Madison's starting quarterback after battling junior Cole Johnson through fall practice.

Head Coach Curt Cignetti announced the decision after practice on Tuesday, saying he has been impressed with DiNucci's decision making.

"Ben's been a productive player, he's been a winner everywhere he's been, he's won championships, he's won games," Cignetti said, "He's had high productivity at the quarterback position. He completed a high percentage of his passes last season."

DiNucci started every game for the Dukes a season ago, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 2,275 yards with nine touchdowns on the ground. Cignetti added his hope is to take some of the pressure off the quarterback position this fall.

"The main thing is we're not asking the quarterback to carry the team on his shoulders," Cignetti said, "We just want him to play quarterback for us, make good decisions, protect the ball, complete the passes he should."

The Dukes open the season on August 31 at West Virginia.