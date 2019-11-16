Dominant offensive effort pushes Hoos to the next round

The top-seeded Cavaliers began their quest for the NCAA championship title with a shutout over Radford.

The Hoos offense came out strong, with 34 shots, 18 of them on net. Radford only tallied five shots on the night.

Two first half goals from Sydney Zandi and Ashlynn Serepca and a second half goal from Alissa Gorzak propelled the Hoos to the win.

Michaela Moran started in net, after Laurel Ivory was injured in the ACC Championship game versus North Carolina.