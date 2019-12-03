Dual first-teamer Reed leads UVA's All-ACC selections

Virginia's All-ACC football selections are highlighted by Joe Reed making the first team at two spots, and Bryce Perkins becoming the Cavaliers' first second-team quarterback in 16 years.

Including honorable mention selections, UVA put a total of 10 players on the All-ACC team, released Tuesday morning. That's the most for the program since 2014, when the Wahoos also had 10 All-ACC players.

Reed was the Wahoos' lone first-team selection, filling both the all-purpose spot on offense and the specialist spot as a kick returner on special teams. The senior leads the country with a 34.7 kick return average, and he's the only player with more than 600 yards receiving and more than 600 kick return yards. Reed's 70 catches and six touchdown receptions both lead UVA, and he also has a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Perkins is the first UVA quarterback to earn an All-ACC spot higher than honorable mention since Matt Schaub was a second team selection in 2003. The senior leads the conference in both yards of total offense (3.636) and rushing yards (687) among quarterbacks. His 2,949 passing yards and 64.2 completion percentage both rank second in the league.

A pair of UVA defensive players, inside linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blount, were third-team All-ACC selections. Mack leads all ACC linebackers with 7 1/2 sacks, while Blount leads the Wahoos with three interceptions and ranks second on the team with 79 tackles.

UVA's five honorable mention selections included wide receiver Hasise Dubois and and center Olu Oluwatimi on offense, defensive lineman Eli Hanback and linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier on defense, and kicker Brian Delaney.