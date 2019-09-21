Dukes fend off Chattanooga on the road

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Ratke tied the school career field-goal record to lead James Madison to a 37-14 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 25 passes for 264 yards and a 48-yard touchdown to Brandon Polk to help the Dukes (3-1) pull away in the second half. Polk's first career touchdown was a 48-yarder a week earlier.

Chattanooga (1-3) trailed 14-0 but scored twice in the final minute of the first quarter. Nick Tiano threw a 19-yard strike to Chris James and then Tiano scored on a 2-yard run after Rashun Freeman recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

Both teams ran 18 plays in the first quarter with James Madison having a 126-112 lead in total yards. Over the final three quarters the Dukes had 406 yards to the Mocs' 133.

Agyei-Obese opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run and Jawon Hamilton had a 13-yard TD run on the next possession. After the Mocs tied the game, James Madison got three field goals from Ratke, the third tying him with John Coursey for the school career record of 39.

After the long touchdown pass play, Agyei-Obese closed the scoring with a 1-yard plunge. He had 100 yards on 16 carries in the second half.