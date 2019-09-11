ESPN's Jay Bilas visits Woodberry Forest, talks UVA hoops

Woodberry Forest's summer reading came with a visit from ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas after students read his book "Toughness" this past summer.

Bilas stopped by Wednesday night to speak to students, faculty and coaches about the book and answer questions. The ESPN analyst also took his side in the Woodberry Forest vs. Episcopal rivalry by ending his talk by saying "Beat the Goons."

"It's an honor for me to be here at Woodberry Forest, it's such a great school with so many great teachers and coaches and administrators, " Bilas said, "And then to be around the students, talk about talented and gifted young men."

Thursday night, Bilas will be a part of the ACC Network's reveal of the 2019-20 ACC men's basketball schedule, and despite some big losses, Bilas is still high on the Wahoos.

"Virginia is going to be fine. They're losing so many players with De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome," Bilas said, "It'll be an adjustment, but Jay Huff will be improved and Braxton Key, they'll all play different roles next year, Kihei Clark. They'll be fine, they'll be Top-10 good."

But Bilas also reminded Virginia fans the program's losses are a good sign of the level it has reached.

"But what an extraordinary year," Bilas said, "It's a good problem to have to win the national championship and have a few guys go on to the NBA."