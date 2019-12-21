Extra bowl practice starting to pay off for Wahoos

The Wahoos returned to practice on Wednesday to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, but the value of practice this time of year goes beyond game prep.

"It's a huge advantage when I get a bowl game and have these extra practices, it's like fall camp 2.0 in a sense," junior offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said.

The Cavalier's current three-year bowl streak is the longest since Virginia went to four straight bowl games from 2002 to 2005. With the extra game comes an extra 20 hours a week of practice to prepare for the bowl game. That time becomes even more valuable for younger players like junior Zane Zandier was just starting out.

"Older guys it definitely helps preparing for the game, but the younger guys just getting those extra reps that teams that didn't make a bowl game are not getting," Zandier said, "Just helps with the development and I think it helped me out a lot my first two years making a bowl game."

Players say the extra practice time allows younger players to get more time in front of coaches, making these practices even more valued in the long term.

"Our coaches always talk about how valuable practice is and this is just another opportunity to get better," Reinkensmeyer said, "Sometime as a player it's pretty easy to overlook that, but once you look in the grand scheme of things and long term you can see how valuable they are."