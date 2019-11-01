@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 10

Updated: Fri 4:42 PM, Nov 01, 2019

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
VISFL Semifinals
Virginia Episcopal at St. Anne's-Belfield, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Goochland at Central (Lunenburg), 7 p.m.
Prince Edward at Buckingham County, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7 p.m.
George Mason vs. Wiliam Monroe, 7:30 p.m. (at Albemarle HS)
Western Albemarle at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
VISFL Semifinals
Greenbrier Christian at Covenant School, 2 p.m.

Bishop O'Connell at Blue Ridge School, 2 p.m.
Fork Union at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

 
