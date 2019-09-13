@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 3

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Benedictine at Fork Union, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Covenant School at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
Eastern View at Orange County, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Madison County, 7 p.m.
Goochland at Buckingham County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier Christian at St. Anne's-Belfield, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Nelson County at Fluvanna County 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Massaponax at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
St. Christopher's at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Blue Ridge School, 2:30 p.m.