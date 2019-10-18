@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 8

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
Fork Union 55, Collegiate School 52 (3 OT)
Charlottesville at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Covenant School at St. Anne's-Belfield, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Louisa County at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Nottoway at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at Buckingham County, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Madison County, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Skyline, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge School, 2 p.m.

 
