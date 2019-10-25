@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 9

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Albemarle at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Buckingham County at Amelia County, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Fork Union at St. John Paul the Great Catholic, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.

Nelson County at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

St. Anne's-Belfield at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Warren County, 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.





SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Greenbrier Christian at Covenant School, 1 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

Goochland at Blue Ridge School, 2:30 p.m.

