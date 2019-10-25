@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 9

Updated: Fri 5:42 PM, Oct 25, 2019

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
Albemarle at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Buckingham County at Amelia County, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Fork Union at St. John Paul the Great Catholic, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Nelson County at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
St. Anne's-Belfield at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
Greenbrier Christian at Covenant School, 1 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
Goochland at Blue Ridge School, 2:30 p.m.

 
