@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 11

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Appomattox 66, Nelson County 12
Buckingham County 29, Nottoway 14
East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12
Fluvanna County 28, Monticello 0
Louisa County 42, Albemarle 0
Orange County 20, Western Albemarle 12
William Monroe 31, Central (Woodstock) 17
Bluestone at Goochland, Cancelled
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8
VISFL Championship
St. Anne's-Belfield at Covenant, 6 p.m.
VISAA Division I
Fork Union at St. Christopher's, 1 p.m.
VISAA Division II
Christchurch at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
Woodberry Forest at Episcopal, 2 p.m.