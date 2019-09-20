@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 4

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Fork Union at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 4:30 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Central (Lunenburg) at Buckingham County, 7 p.m.
Charottesville at Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Courtland at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
St. Anne's-Belfield at Southampton Academy, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Christchurch at Blue Ridge School, 2:30 p.m.