@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 4

Posted:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Fork Union at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 4:30 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Central (Lunenburg) at Buckingham County, 7 p.m.
Charottesville at Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Courtland at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
St. Anne's-Belfield at Southampton Academy, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Christchurch at Blue Ridge School, 2:30 p.m.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus