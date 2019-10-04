@FNEFootball Scoreboard | Week 6

Posted:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
St. Christopher's vs. Fork Union, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton Academy vs. Covenant, 4:00 p.m.
Woodberry Forest vs. Collegiate School 4:00 p.m.
Amelia County vs. Goochland, 7:00 p.m.
Blue Ridge vs. Norfolk Christian, 7:00 p.m.
Buckingham County vs. Northumberland, 7:00 p.m.
Charlottesville vs. Fluvanna County, 7:00 p.m.
Clarke County vs. Madison County, 7:00 p.m.
Gretna vs. Nelson County, 7:00 p.m.
Monticello vs. Albemarle, 7:00 p.m.
William Monroe vs. Western Albemarle, 7:00 p.m.
Orange County vs. Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
St. Anne's-Belfield vs. Virginia Episcopal, 2:00 p.m.

 
