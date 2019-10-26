Felicia Aiyeotan's UVA career over due to medical condition

Virginia senior center Felicia Aiyeotan's collegiate career with the Wahoos is over after being diagnosed with a medical condition.

Aiyeotan announced the news in an open letter on the Virginia athletics website Saturday morning.

"What started out as a knee injury in November of 2018, ended with a devastating diagnosis of Marfan syndrome through a series of unexpected events," Aiyeotan said in the letter, "This past year has been extremely frustrating and difficult. I always imagined that I would end my career on my own terms; however, my recent diagnosis leaves the future up in the air."

The 6'9 center played in seven games for the Cavaliers last season averaging 19.4 minutes per game. In her sophomore season, Aiyeotan lead the ACC in blocks and was named to the conference's All-Defensive team. She finishes her UVA career third on the school's all-time blocks list.

Virginia women's basketball coach Tina Thompson said in a statement the feeling around the program is "devastated" for Felicia.

"I’m not sure if we will ever be able to mend Fe’s heart with this great loss," Thompson said, "But we will do everything possible to comfort her and support her in journey of her new normal. It is in fact what family does.”

The loss of Aiyeotan leaves Virginia with just three returners who played in the 2018-19 season.