UVA picks up third straight shutout

The fifth-ranked Virginia field hockey team returned to Turf Field and picked up their third straight shutout win, this one over James Madison.

Seconds into the second quarter, freshman Adele Iacobucci recorded her first career goal, after taking the ball into the circle and sending it past the goalkeeper.

In the final three minutes of the game off of a penalty corner, Anzel Viljoen tapped a ball mid-air to extend the Hoos lead to 2-0.

(5) Virginia would beat the Dukes 2-0, extending their record to 7-1 on the season. The Wahoos host (1) North Carolina on Friday night.