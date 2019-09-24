UVA picks up third straight shutout

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:19 PM, Sep 24, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The fifth-ranked Virginia field hockey team returned to Turf Field and picked up their third straight shutout win, this one over James Madison.

Seconds into the second quarter, freshman Adele Iacobucci recorded her first career goal, after taking the ball into the circle and sending it past the goalkeeper.

In the final three minutes of the game off of a penalty corner, Anzel Viljoen tapped a ball mid-air to extend the Hoos lead to 2-0.

(5) Virginia would beat the Dukes 2-0, extending their record to 7-1 on the season. The Wahoos host (1) North Carolina on Friday night.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus